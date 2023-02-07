New London cast confirmed for Heathers at the Other Palace

New casting has been announced for Heathers at The Other Palace.

Miracle Chance (Be More Chill) is set to take on the lead role of Veronica Sawyer, while Dear Evan Hansen's Ellis Kirk will step into the role of Jason ‘J D' Dean.

Joining them will be as the twisted trio of blazer-sporting class queens will be Olivia Barnett-Legh, who is making her professional debut as Heather Chandler, Kia-Paris Walcott (Millennials) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

Completing the cast is Katie Ramshaw (Rodgers Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Martha Dunnstock, Will Breckin (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini (Grease) as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze (La Bohéme) as Ms Fleming, Alexander Service (Little Women) as Kurt's Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Alexander McMorran (Come From Away) as Ram's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Coach.

Also cast are Elliot David Parkes (Heathers) as Beleaguered Geek, Megan Hill (But I'm A Cheerleader) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Georgia Anderson (Hairspray) as New Wave Party Girl, Sophie Hutchinson (The Addams Family) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Georgia Iudica-Davies (The Book of Mormon) as Young Republicanette, Bibi Jay (Betty Blue Eyes) as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork and Kaine Ruddach (Mamma Mia!) as Preppy Stud.

Andy Fickman's production of Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe's musical (based on the film of the same name) is booking through to 3 September 2023. It has production choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Tickets are on sale below.