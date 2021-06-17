Heathers in the West End – first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released ahead of the West End return of Heathers the Musical in the West End.

Led by Christina Bennington and Jordan Luke Gage, the piece also stars Jodie Steele as Heather Chandler, alongside Bobbie Little as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann as Heather McNamara. They will be joined by Lauren Ward (Fleming/Veronica's Mother), Madison Swan (Martha), Simon Bailey (Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Ram Sweeney) and Steven Serlin (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan).

Despite the delay in "step four" in the roadmap to reopening, Heathers will open on 22 June at the Theatre Royal Haymarket with reduced capacity audiences until 17 July.

Also in the show will be Ross Harmon as Kurt alongside Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández González, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton and Teleri Hughes.

Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name, following a school girl, Veronica, who tries to fit in with the elitist clique of "Heathers". It previously ran at The Other Palace and in the West End in 2018, going on to win the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical the subsequent year.

Directed by Andy Fickman, choreography and associate direction is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. The tour cast of the show will open at Leeds Grand as planned.

