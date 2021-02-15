Hearts for the Arts Awards winners revealed

The Hearts for the Arts awards winners have been revealed.

The awards celebrate local authority figures who have gone above and beyond to provide arts access and initiatives over the last 12 months.

This year, the awards were judged by Le Gateau Chocolat (drag artiste and cabaret performer), Helen Czerski (physicist, oceanographer, television presenter) Mariella Frostrup, (journalist and broadcaster), Paul Hartnoll (musician, composer, founder member of Orbital), Adrian Lester (actor and director), Francesca Martinez (comedian, writer, actress), Petra Roberts (Cultural Development Manager, Hackney Council (2020 winners for the Windrush Generations Festival)) and Samuel West (actor, director, and chair of the National Campaign for the Arts).

West said: "In a world that badly needs good news, we can now cheer our 2021 Hearts for the Arts winners to the skies. Surrounded by loss, separation and loneliness, these people, these projects show the joy and comfort councils and trusts can bring when they put art and creativity at the centre of community life."

The winners this year are as follows:

Best Arts Project: N17 (Haringey Council). A radio programme created in partnership by students of Harris Academy Tottenham, Kick it Out, Threads Radio, Haringey Council, RoughHouse Theatre and playwright Dougie Blaxland

Best Arts Project: Create & Learn PlayKits (London Borough of Wandsworth Arts Service). Local creative organisations worked with Wandsworth Council to create more than 3000 creative kits for children aged 6 to 10 years old in most need

Best Arts Project: Arts E-Live (Mole Valley District Council). A community arts festival of over 50 events featuring music, theatre, poetry, creative writing, children's events, street art, craft, filmmaking and dance

Best Arts Champion – Local Authority or Cultural Trust Worker: Andy Dawson (Inspire Youth Arts). In his role as service manager, Andy has planned and secured funds to deliver creative journeys for young people across Nottinghamshire

Best Arts Champion – Councillor: Councillor Janet Emsley (Rochdale Borough Council)