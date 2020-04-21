Headlong's online series Unprecedented announces casting

Casting has been announced for Headlong's new series of online shows, which will be presented from next month.

Called Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation, the series will be performed by a cast of over fifty UK actors while in isolation as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

The companies will also be working with BBC Arts to broadcast the pieces from May.

The writers in the scheme include April De Angelis (My Brilliant Friend), Josh Azouz (The Mikvah Project), Deborah Bruce (The Distance), John Donnelly (The Pass), Clint Dyer (Death of England), Jennifer Haley (The Nether), Sami Ibrahim (two palestinians go dogging), James Graham (Ink), Charlene James (Cuttin' It), Jasmine Lee-Jones (seven methods of killing kylie jenner), Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things), Nathaniel Martello-White (Torn), Chloë Moss (This Wide Night), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Nightwatchman) and Tim Price (Salt).

Directors working on the series include Ned Bennett (Equus), Deborah Bruce (Pride and Prejudice), Tinuke Craig (Vassa), Debbie Hannan (The Panopticon), Jeremy Herrin (This House), Brian Hill (Bella and The Boys), Ola Ince (Poet in da Corner), Nathaniel Martello-White (Cla'am), Caitlin Mcleod (Returning To Haifa), Blanche McIntyre (Tartuffe) and Holly Race Roughan (Hedda Tesman).

The cast for Unprecedented includes

Sadia Ahmed

Kae Alexander

Esh Alladi

Patricia Allison

Gemma Arterton

Julian Barratt

Paul Chahidi

Ines De Clercq

Risteárd Cooper

Arthur Darvill

Natalie Dew

Erin Doherty

Monica Dolan

Michael Elwyn

Denise Gough

Frances Grey

Kathryn Hunter

Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Geraldine James

Lennie James

Sue Johnston

Rory Keenan

Lisa Kerr

Rory Kinnear

Laurie Kynaston

Alex Lawther

Archie Madekwe

Anna Madeley

Marcello Magni

Lucianne McEvoy

Jodie McNee

Cecilia Noble

James Norton

Enyi Okoronkwo

Abraham Popoola

Boadicea Ricketts

Golda Rosheuvel

Sid Sagar

Rochenda Sandall

Gyuri Sarossy

Kiruna Stamell

Rebekah Staton

Alison Steadman

Rhashan Stone

Meera Syal

Stuart Thompson

Amy Trigg

Dickon Tyrell

Olivia Williams

Gabby Wong

Fenella Woolgar

Sargon Yelda