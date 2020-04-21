Headlong's online series Unprecedented announces casting
The series will feature a variety of writers and well-known actors, all shot during lockdowns
Casting has been announced for Headlong's new series of online shows, which will be presented from next month.
Called Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation, the series will be performed by a cast of over fifty UK actors while in isolation as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
The companies will also be working with BBC Arts to broadcast the pieces from May.
The writers in the scheme include April De Angelis (My Brilliant Friend), Josh Azouz (The Mikvah Project), Deborah Bruce (The Distance), John Donnelly (The Pass), Clint Dyer (Death of England), Jennifer Haley (The Nether), Sami Ibrahim (two palestinians go dogging), James Graham (Ink), Charlene James (Cuttin' It), Jasmine Lee-Jones (seven methods of killing kylie jenner), Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things), Nathaniel Martello-White (Torn), Chloë Moss (This Wide Night), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Nightwatchman) and Tim Price (Salt).
Directors working on the series include Ned Bennett (Equus), Deborah Bruce (Pride and Prejudice), Tinuke Craig (Vassa), Debbie Hannan (The Panopticon), Jeremy Herrin (This House), Brian Hill (Bella and The Boys), Ola Ince (Poet in da Corner), Nathaniel Martello-White (Cla'am), Caitlin Mcleod (Returning To Haifa), Blanche McIntyre (Tartuffe) and Holly Race Roughan (Hedda Tesman).
The cast for Unprecedented includes
Sadia Ahmed
Kae Alexander
Esh Alladi
Patricia Allison
Gemma Arterton
Julian Barratt
Paul Chahidi
Ines De Clercq
Risteárd Cooper
Arthur Darvill
Natalie Dew
Erin Doherty
Monica Dolan
Michael Elwyn
Denise Gough
Frances Grey
Kathryn Hunter
Saoirse-Monica Jackson
Geraldine James
Lennie James
Sue Johnston
Rory Keenan
Lisa Kerr
Rory Kinnear
Laurie Kynaston
Alex Lawther
Archie Madekwe
Anna Madeley
Marcello Magni
Lucianne McEvoy
Jodie McNee
Cecilia Noble
James Norton
Enyi Okoronkwo
Abraham Popoola
Boadicea Ricketts
Golda Rosheuvel
Sid Sagar
Rochenda Sandall
Gyuri Sarossy
Kiruna Stamell
Rebekah Staton
Alison Steadman
Rhashan Stone
Meera Syal
Stuart Thompson
Amy Trigg
Dickon Tyrell
Olivia Williams
Gabby Wong
Fenella Woolgar
Sargon Yelda