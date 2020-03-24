Headlong to create digital play series featuring work from James Graham, Jasmine Lee-Jones and more

A new project from Headlong theatre company, alongside Century Films, will see award-winning playwrights create new digital work alongside actors and directors working remotely.

Called Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation, the series will run across April and see 20 actors film and perform pieces while in isolation as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

The writers in the scheme include April De Angelis (My Brilliant Friend), Josh Azouz (The Mikvah Project), Deborah Bruce (The Distance), John Donnelly (The Pass), Clint Dyer (Death of England), Jennifer Haley (The Nether), Sami Ibrahim (two palestinians go dogging), James Graham (Ink), Charlene James (Cuttin' It), Jasmine Lee-Jones (seven methods of killing kylie jenner), Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things), Nathaniel Martello-White (Torn), Chloë Moss (This Wide Night), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Nightwatchman) and Tim Price (Salt).

The company's artistic director Jeremy Herrin said: "At Headlong, we've been trying to process the disruption and, like many of us in the theatre industry, we have been trying to cope with the closure of shows, and the challenges facing future productions.

"In these uncertain times we want to engage with our family of artists: our playwrights, directors and actors and other creatives, and provide them with a platform to share their insight, wisdom, humour, anger, fear and optimism or whatever else they've got at this pivotal moment."

Further details about running dates are to be announced.