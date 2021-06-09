Have a starry night in with Mousetrap Theatre Projects

Mousetrap Theatre Projects are running a silent auction featuring a range of prizes including dinner with David Suchet and a workshop with Adrian Lester.

The fundraiser runs alongside its cabaret A Starry Night In, which is available via stream.theatre until 12 June. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, it features performances from the likes of Harriet Walter, Clive Rowe and Rosalie Craig.

All funds raised go toward the Mousetrap's charitable enterprises, which offer life-changing encounters with theatre for disadvantaged and vulnerable young people.

According to press material: "By booking a ticket for A Starry Night In or bidding in the silent auction, you'll be helping Mousetrap make London's world-class theatre truly accessible to all."

For more info see the Mousetrap website.