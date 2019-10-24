Watch the original Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast discuss the show ahead of new behind-the-scenes book release

The original West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child got nostalgic about their time in the show as a new book going behind-the-scenes is released.

Entitled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: The Journey: Behind the Scenes of the Award-Winning Production, the book will give a never-before-seen deep-dive into the world of John Tiffany, Jack Thorne and J K Rowling's smash-hit production, a sequel to the bestselling Harry Potter books.

The book will be published on 31 October, with the West End production continuing to run at the Palace Theatre, where it is currently booking until 2 August.