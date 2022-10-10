Harry Potter and the Cursed Child releases new family portraits

Accio, family portraits!

The West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre has released new photography featuring principal cast members who are set to begin performances this Thursday, 13 October.

The family portraits depict the Potters (Sam Crane as Harry Potter, Frances Grey as Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant as their son Albus Potter), the Granger-Weasleys (continuing company members Thomas Aldridge and Michelle Gayle as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with Grace Wylde, who will play their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley) and the Malfoys (James Howard continuing as Draco Malfoy and welcoming Adam Wadsworth as his son Scorpius Malfoy).





Michelle Gayle (as Hermione Granger), Grace Wylde (as Rose Granger-Weasley) and Thomas Aldridge (as Ron Weasley)

© Manuel Harlan





They cast is completed by by Gabriel Akamo, Troy Alexander, Harry Ames, David Annen, Sue Appleby, Sabina Cameron, Phil Cheadle, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Iskandar Eaton, Lewis Edgar, Jack Gardner, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, April Hughes, Max Hutchinson, Emma Louise Jones, Tom Mackean, David Mara, Henry Maynard, Kathryn Meisle, Gigi Noel-King, Melaina Pecorini, Niamh Perry, Ruchi Rai, Ian Redford, Rosalind Steele, Tom Storey, Joshua Talbot, Susan Vidler and Wreh-asha Walton. Fletcher Bell, Alice Langton-Farrell, Max Forde, Lottie Grey, Rafferty Ison, Abbiegail Mills and Harry Munson, who will alternate two children's roles.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is penned by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany, with movement by Steven Hoggett, sets by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan CDG.





James Howard (as Draco Malfoy) and Adam Wadsworth (as Scorpius Malfoy)

© Manuel Harlan





