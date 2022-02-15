Harry Potter and the Cursed Child extends West End run into 2023

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now booking into the new year!

Split into two parts (unlike on Broadway), the show will continue to play at the Palace Theatre. Set after the events of the the original Potter story, it follows the wizard's son as he grapples with the burden of familial pressure, while also dealing with a rogue time-turner.

The play is by Jack Thorne is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Booking to 26 February 2023, the show will have a relaxed performance on 27 July, with a captioned show on 7 May, a BSL performance on 17 September and an audio-described performance on 24 September.

Tickets go on general sale next Monday.