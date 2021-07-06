Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announces West End return date and initial casting

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has revealed it will reopen on 14 October 2021.

Split into two parts (unlike plans for Broadway), the show will return to the Palace Theatre with rehearsals beginning in August. Set after the events of the the original Potter story, it follows the wizard's son as he grapples with the burden of familial pressure, while also dealing with a rogue time-turner.

The initial casting has been confirmed. Returning are Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter and Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter, with Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge returns as Ron Weasley with Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Also returning to play Draco Malfoy is James Howard with Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The play by Jack Thorne is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Ballard said today: "We are all so excited to be coming back to the magical world of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and have utterly missed being at the beautiful Palace Theatre as a family doing what we love. There is nothing quite as special as being able to share that unique experience with our wonderful audiences. It will be an absolute joy for us to perform for them once again and to welcome them back to our very own Hogwarts!"

A new poster has been unveiled: