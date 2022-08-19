Harriet Walter set to perform at BBC's Last Night of the Proms

The BBC has confirmed that actress Harriet Walter is set to perform at the Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

Walter, who will appear in Edward Kemp's new translation of Sibelius' Snöfrid, billed as "a melodrama for narrator, choir and orchestra", said: "I have to confess I've only ever watched the Last Night of the Proms on TV. Now I not only get to physically attend, but I get to perform in that thrilling space with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, the BBC Singers and Dalia Stasevska! I have loved Sibelius since I first heard Finlandia in my 20s and Snöfrid has all of his lyricism and dramatic energy. I can't wait to be a part of it."

Stasevska will serve as principal guest conductor for the annual BBC Proms finale, which will also feature soprano Lise Davidsen and cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.

Alongside the usual Last Night of the Proms classics, the event will also feature works by Verdi, Wagner and Coleridge-Taylor and a world premiere by promising British composer James B Wilson.

The concert will be held on Saturday 10 September.