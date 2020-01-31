Hampstead Theatre announces spring / summer 2020 season

Hampstead Theatre in north London has unveiled its 2020 season, which celebrates the venue's 60th anniversary.

Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter will open first, running from 19 March to 18 April. Pinter's play had its UK premiere during the venue's first-ever season 60 years ago (when it was directed by the theatre's founder James Roose Evans) and will feature direction by Alice Hamilton (Paradise).

Tennessee Williams' The Two Character Play will run from 24 April to 23 May. The play had its world premiere at the Hampstead Theatre in 1967, and Sam Yates (The Phlebotomist) will now helm this new revival.

Alfred Fagon's The Death of a Black Man will be revived in a new production by Eclipse Theatre's former artistic director Dawn Walton. Set on London's King's Road in the 1970s, the show runs from 28 May to 27 June.

The final main space production at the venue will be a revival of Marsha Norman's Pulitzer-winning '''night, Mother'', which had its UK premiere at the Hampstead Theatre in 1985. Roxana Silbert, the Hampstead's artistic director, will direct the production from 2 July to 1 August.

The venue will present new pieces in the studio space – Hannah Khalil's Sleepwalking will have its world premiere from 26 March to 2 May. Casting for all productions is to be revealed.