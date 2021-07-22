Hampstead Theatre to revive The Memory of Water and premiere new play Malindadzimu

Shelagh Stephenson's award-winning play The Memory of Water will be revived at the Hampstead Theatre from 2 September to 16 October.

Directed by Alice Hamilton (The Dumb Waiter), the comedy explores conflicting memories and ideas of life and loss. It first ran at the venue 25 years ago, and was later adapted into a film, Before You Go. Also on the creative team are designer Anna Reid, lighting designer Johanna Town, composer and sound designer Harry Blake with casting by Briony Barnett CDG.

Stephenson said today: "The Memory of Water has been on quite a journey since it premiered at Hampstead Theatre all those years ago. I look back, and I see we were in a more hopeful place then. So I'm happy it's coming home in these dark, uncertain times. I hope it brings laughter, and despite the subject matter, joy. Alice Hamilton is going to do a great job. I can feel it in my bones."

Mufaro Makubika's Malindadzimu will premiere at the venue, directed by Monique Touko with designer Zoë Hurwitz, lighting designer Matt Haskins and sound designer Max Pappenheim.

A mother and daughter's search for belonging, the piece plays from 17 September to 30 October.

Both venues will retain social distancing until at least 27 September (when the main house may add additional seats).