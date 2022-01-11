Hampstead Theatre announces three world premieres

Three world premiere productions are heading to Hampstead Theatre's Downstairs space this year.

Ruby Thomas' The Animal Kingdom, billed as "an observation of family dynamics told with wit and compassion", will run from 18 February to 26 March.

The cast includes Paul Keating, Martina Laird, Jonathan McGuinness, Ashna Rabehru and Ragevan Vasan.

Directed by Lucy Morrison, the creative team also features designer Naomi Dawson and sound designer Beth Duke.

Next up is Some Old Street, written by Lisa Hammond, Rachael Spence, Kirsty Housely and Annie Siddons, with Hammond and Spence also performing and Housely directing.

This devised piece of theatre – a co-production with Bunny – combines interviews with real people, homemade songs and double act comedy antics to answer the question: how can Lisa and Rachael stay together? It plays from 2 April to 7 May.

The third world premiere entitled Lotus Beauty, scheduled to run from 13 May to 18 June, is written by Satinder Chohan and directed by Pooja Ghai and presented in association with Tamasha Theatre Company.

Set in a salon, the play follows the intertwined lives of five multigenerational women. Casting and additional creative team information for the play will be announced at a later date.

In addition, The Glad Game, written and performed by Phoebe Frances Brown and directed by Tessa Walker, will also be staged in the Downstairs space on 9 February at 8pm and 12 February at 2:45pm and 7:45pm.



