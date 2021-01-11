Hamilton's Phillipa Soo: 'I'd love to join Six'

Phillipa Soo has revealed which musical she'd love to star in.

Speaking to Variety as part of the Awards Circuit Podcast, Soo (who originated the role of Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway and can currently be seen as part of the show on Disney Plus) said she'd love to appear in Six: "I haven't seen it, and I've just heard some of the music but it looks f**king cool."

She went on: "I've heard some of the music, and I've seen what everybody else is seeing, like a glimpse of a preview. I have some friends that saw it when it was in London. But I mean, just singing like that with a huge group of women just feels so fun."

Six was about to have its opening night on Broadway before the run was halted by the pandemic – it will no doubt return once theatres are given the green light. In the UK, the show's revamped run was given the chance to run for an assortment of dates before the rise in cases closed venues once more.

But we would love to see Soo in the show – the question is – which Queen would she be?

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate direction by Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.



