Hamilton and Mary Poppins announce show extensions and schedule changes

Hamilton and Mary Poppins have both extended their runs and changed up their playing days.

From 12 July, Hamilton (now booking to 17 December 2022) will run on Mondays to Saturdays at 7.30pm, with Thursday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm. The show recently unveiled fresh casting, who begin their performances on 21 June 2022. Hamilton will therefore no longer play Sunday performances from mid-July.

Mary Poppins (now booking to 18 December 2022) has added an additional Monday performance at 7.30pm at the Prince Edward Theatre.

This means the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is now playing from Thursday to Saturday and on Mondays at 7.30pm, with a family night on Wednesday at 7pm and matinees on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

Zizi Strallen is set to return to the titular role after she concludes her time in The Car Man this week at the Royal Albert Hall – you can read our review here.