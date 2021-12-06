Half a Sixpence to be broadcast on TV this Christmas

What a picture – Half a Sixpence is heading to Sky Arts this Christmas!

The show stars Charlie Stemp as Arthur Kipps and Emma Williams as Helen Walsingham (who both won WhatsOnStage Awards for their performances in the musical) as well as Devon-Elise Johnson as Anne. Half a Sixpence has a book by Julian Fellowes with George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Half a Sixpence tells the story of Arthur Kipps, an orphan and a draper's assistant who unexpectedly inherits a fortune. The new stage version is the musical adaptation of HG Wells's semi-autobiographical novel Kipps: The Story of a Simple Soul, first created by Beverley Cross and David Heneker. Songs included in the show are "Flash, Bang, Wallop" and "Half a Sixpence".

The piece received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it hit the West End, being described as "a charming night out that is certain to warm the chilliest of London evenings this winter. The musical of the year."

The recording of the 2016 West End show will be broadcast on the Freeview channel (11) on Wednesday 29 December at 6.30pm. The show is listed as Kipps in the TV guide – the licensing name for the new adaptation.