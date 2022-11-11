Hackney Empire's Mother Goose – in rehearsals

Take a peek inside the rehearsal room for Hackney Empire's 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose.

The company

© Mark Senior

The show, running from 19 November to 31 December at the much-loved venue, will once more star Clive Rowe in the titular role. The production marks both 120 years since Hackney regular Dan Leno first played the title role, and will also wrap up the venue's 120th birthday celebrations.

Clive Rowe (Mother Goose) and Ruth Lynch (Priscilla the Goose)

Tony Marshall (Squire Purchase), Ope Sowande (Jack Goose), Imogen Opie, Adam Tench

Vestry School of Dance and Performing Arts Ensemble with Renell Shaw

Joining Rowe will be Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk) as Billy Goose, alongside Ruth Lynch (making her professional debut) as Priscilla the Goose, Holly Mallett (Andy and The Odd Socks) as Jill Purchase, Casualty regular Tony Marshall as Squire Purchase, Rebecca Parker (Cats) as Demon Queen, Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge!) as Jack Goose, and Gemma Wardle (Les Misérables in Concert) as Fairy Fame.

Rowe also returns to direct this year's pantomime, alongside Will Brenton (writer), Steven Edis (composer and song writer), Cleo Pettitt (costume designer), Renell Shaw (musical director, orchestrations and arrangements), André Fabien Francis (choreographer), David W Kidd (lighting designer) and Yvonne Gilbert (sound designer).

The show also took Priscilla the Goose to Liverpool Street Station – take a look: