Hackney Empire announces full casting for 2021 pantomime

Full casting has been revealed for the Hackney Empire pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, playing from 20 November through to 2 January 2022.

As previously revealed, the show features Kat B as Simple Simon, Zoë Curlett as Fenella Fleshcreep, Julie Jupp as Fairy Fusia, Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez as Jill Higginbottom, Rochelle Sherona as Jack Trot, Tony Whittle as Councillor Higginbottom, and Clive Rowe as Dame Daisy Trott.

The production will be choreographed by Ruthie Stephens, with the new cast revealed today as Victoria Anderson, Harry Robinson, Christina Shand, Beth Sindy, Jacob Thomas and Cameron Webb.

Rowe and Tony Whittle co-direct this year's production, with further creative team members to be revealed by the production.