Gypsy with Imelda Staunton added to Netflix UK

The West End production of Gypsy has been added to Netflix in the UK – fitting given the recent passing of its creators Stephen Sondheim.

Filmed in front of an audience during its critically acclaimed run at the Savoy Theatre, Gypsy features Imelda Staunton in her award-winning performance as Momma Rose. The cast also includes Peter Davison, Lara Pulver and Gemma Sutton.

Directed by Jonathan Kent and with choreography from Stephen Mear, Gypsy is based on the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous 1950s striptease artist.

With lyrics by Sondheim and music by Jule Styne, the score features classic songs including "Let Me Entertain You", "Rose's Turn" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses".