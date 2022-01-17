Gypsy at Alexandra Palace Theatre reveals complete casting

Casting is now complete for next month's concert production of Gypsy at the Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Newly announced company members include Danny Collins in the role of Tulsa, alongside Ronan Burns, Pérola Congo, John Conroy, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Lily Laight, Katie Lee and Tom Partridge.

They join the seven performers set to star as Rose – Tracie Bennett (Follies), Nicola Hughes (Fairview), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Rebecca Lock (Curtains), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet) and Sally Ann Triplett (Piaf) – as well as Laura Pitt-Pulford (as Louise), Carly Mercedes Dyer (as June), Christopher Howell (as Herbie), Ebony Molina (as Electra), Rachel Stanley (as Mazzepa) and Alexxis Owen-Hobbs (as Tessie Tura).

The 1959 musical, which originally starred Ethel Merman, features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Inspired by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the show sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses".

The evening will see a 25-piece orchestra play the show's original orchestrations, conducted by Alex Parker. The piece is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and sound design by Paul Smith.

The concert will take place on 21 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.