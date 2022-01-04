Gypsy at Alexandra Palace Theatre announces further casting

A further three names have joined the upcoming concert production of Gypsy, which is sett to star seven performers in the role of Rose.

The 1959 show, which originally starred Ethel Merman, sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "If Momma Was Married".

The seven Roses will be Tracie Bennett (Follies), Nicola Hughes (Fairview), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Rebecca Lock (Curtains), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet) and Sally Ann Triplett (Piaf).

Joining them are Laura Pitt-Pulford as Louise, Carly Mercedes Dyer as June and Christopher Howell as Herbie.

Freshly unveiled today are Ebony Molina, Rachel Stanley and Alexxis Owen-Hobbs as Electra, Mazzepa and Tessie Tura respectively

The evening will see a 26-piece orchestra play the show's original orchestrations, conducted by Alex Parker. The piece is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and sound design by Paul Smith. Further cast is to be revealed.

The concert will take place on 21 February 2022, with tickets on sale below.