9 Circles to run at Park Theatre ahead of Edinburgh Fringe this summer

The European premiere of 9 Circles, written by Bill Cain (House of Cards) and directed by Guy Masterson (The Shark is Broken), will open at London's Park Theatre next month before visiting the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The piece is inspired by the real life of Steven Dale Green, following a soldier named Daniel Reeves, trained to be a cold-blooded killer, who goes on to commit appalling acts. It explores themes of blame and responsibility, contains references to accounts of sexual abuse and war atrocities and is therefore recommended for those aged 16 and above.

Cain commented: "Heaven and hell are not so far apart. In Dante's The Divine Comedy, they are adjoining territories. To get to one, you have to pass through the other. Although some of the people we meet in hell are undoubtedly evil, many are not. There are many good, beautiful, unlucky people in hell and a great many mediocrities on their way to heaven!"

The cast includes Joshua Collins, Samara Neely Cohen and David Calvitto.

Joining Cain and Masterson in the creative team are set designer Duncan Henderson, lighting designer Tom Turner, sound designer and composer Jack Arnold and movement director Mark Baldwin.

9 Circles runs at the Park Theatre from 29 June to 23 July, with tickets on sale below, and at Assembly George Square Studios (Venue 17) at the Edinburgh Fringe from 3 to 29 August.