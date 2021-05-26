Greatest Showman star Keala Settle plays Christmas concert in London

The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle will play a one-off concert at London's Cadogan Hall in December.

Settle played bearded lady Lettie Lutz in the 2017 film, which retold the story of PT Barnum, starring alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Her performance of the Oscar-nominated song "This Is Me" became a hit and helped the film's soundtrack to top charts worldwide.

The Hawaii native joined Jackman on his world tour, The Man. The Music. The Show. in 2019. Her Broadway credits include Hands on a Hardbody, Les Misérables and Waitress.

Keala Settle said today: "After the past year and a half we have had, I have learned and understood more about my voice and the healing power of music. This concert is filled with music that has helped heal me and rediscover life. I cannot wait to share it with you all. Performing in London will be a long-awaited homecoming and I am so excited to celebrate with everyone!"

Keala Settle - Live in Concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live and will play Cadogan Hall on 22 December 2021.

Tickets go on presale via WhatsOnStage at 10am on Friday