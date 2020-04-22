The stage version of Will Self's Great Apes is available to watch online for free

The stage adaptation of Will Self's hit novel Great Apes has been released online for free.

Having had its world premiere two years ago at the Arcola Theatre in east London, the production will now be streamable on YouTube.

It follows an artist who believes that everyone around him has been turned into chimpanzees, and features a cast composed of Bryan Dick, Ruth Lass, Stephen Ventura, Ruth Everett, Donna Berlin, John Cummins and Vivienne Smith.

The design team is made up of Sarah Beaton (design), Matt Haskins (lighting) and Dan Balfour (sound). Movement direction is by Jonnie Riordan with puppetry by Tom Espiner, chimpanzee consultancy by Peter Elliott, puppet construction by Maia Kirkman-Richards, costume by Kate Hemstock, stage management by Catherine Cooper, production management by Ben Karakashian. The ASM is Sophie Macfadyen.

Watch the production below: