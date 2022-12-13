Grease to return to the West End in 2023

Grease will run in the West End from next summer, it has been revealed.

The show, which was recently nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards, will return once more to the Dominion Theatre, where it plays from 2 June 2023 to 28 October 2023. Tickets are on sale here.

In 2022, Grease was seen by over 500,000 people in the West End, making it the Dominion Theatre's most successful summer run since We Will Rock You.

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the show has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

The West End production received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, with our critic saying: "Phillips's choreography is fabulous: more character-driven than her work on the previous revival (even when exploding across the stage in rigorously drilled abandon, the company look and move like real people rather than show dancers), it's dynamic and inventive ("Greased Lightning" has had a Stomp-like makeover that brings the house down) and fills the vast stage with whirling limbs and prodigious energy."

Grease first debuted in Chicago in 1971 ahead of its Broadway premiere in 1972, where it racked up a total of seven Tony Award nominations.

The musical's London premiere followed in 1973, starring Richard Gere as Danny Zuko, with a West End revival opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

Other famous names to appear in the initial Broadway run of Grease include the likes of Patrick Swayze, Peter Gallagher and John Travolta, who famously went on to star opposite Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 film adaptation. The iconic movie is still the fourth highest-grossing live action musical in history.

Casting for the new West End run is to be revealed. It features all the hits from "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're The One That I Want" to "Hopelessly Devoted To You" and "Summer Nights".

The production is dedicated to the memory of Olivia Newton-John, who sadly passed away in August 2022.