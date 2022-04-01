Watch Olivia Moore sing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease ahead of West End run

Have a first listen to Grease's Sandy Olivia Moore sing "Hopelessly Devoted" as the show prepares for a West End return!

The show, opening on Tuesday 17 May 2022, with previews from Tuesday 3 May 2022, is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

The show will star Dan Partridge (Hairspray) and Moore (Waitress) as Danny and Sandy respectively, with Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet) as Rizzo, Paul French (Grease) as Kenickie, Noah Harrison (ArtsEd graduate) as Roger, Mary Moore (Little Women) as Jan, Jake Reynolds (professional debut) as Doody, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (A Chorus Line) as Marty, Damon Gould (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Sonny, Eloise Davies (Be More Chill) as Frenchie, Darnell Mathew James (Urdang Academy graduate) as Eugene, Jessica Croll (Hairspray) as Patty Simcox, Katie Lee (Matilda The Musical) as Cha Cha, Ronan Burns (West Side Story) as Johnny Casino and Corinna Powlesland (An Officer and A Gentleman) as Miss Lynch.

Jason Donovan is set to appear as Teen Angel for six weeks, while Peter Andre will play Vince Fontaine at certain performance

Darren Bennett (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances. They are joined by Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Ben Culleton, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Kamilla Fernandes, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Zack Guest, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O'Dwyer and Carly Miles.

Tickets are on sale below.