Grease in the West End – new trailer released

Take a look at the snazzy trailer for Grease at the West End's Dominion Theatre.

The London production is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, and features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

The company is led by Dan Partridge (as Danny) and Olivia Moore (as Sandy), with Peter Andre (as Vince Fontaine at certain performances) and Jason Donovan (as Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June).

