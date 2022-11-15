Grammys: Six, Into the Woods, Caroline, or Change and more nominated

The 2023 nominees have been revealed for the Grammy's Musical Theater Album category.

All of the shows recognised are those that have run on Broadway – including Six, Caroline, or Change, Into the Woods, MJ the Musical, Mr Saturday Night and A Strange Loop.

Both Six and Caroline or Change (led by Sharon D Clarke) opened first in the UK before heading to New York.

The nominees are as follows



Nominated in the Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media are the movie version of West Side Story, Encanto and Elvis. The winners are being revealed on 5 February 2023.