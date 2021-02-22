Government announces Events Research Programme to pilot performances without social distancing

The Government has unveiled a new programme to pilot non-socially distanced shows ahead of easing restrictions for stage shows and events.

As revealed in its 68-page roadmap document, there will be "a series of pilots using enhanced testing approaches and other measures to run events with larger crowd sizes and reduced social distancing".

These will begin on 4 April, the government has stated, with findings then being used to "determine a consistent approach to lifting restrictions on these events."

The government has said that: "Depending on the outcome of this work, the Government hopes to be able to lift restrictions on these events and sectors as part of Step 4."

Step four, set for June 2021 (though possibly being moved back) will see restrictions on social contact eased, as per our reporting.

The government will also explore whether or not " COVID-status certification could play a role in reopening our economy, reducing restrictions on social contact and improving safety."