Good starring David Tennant to run in the West End this autumn

The West End production of C P Taylor's Good will finally open later this year.

It is to be led by WhatsOnStage Award-winning actor David Tennant, who was last on stage in London when he starred in Don Juan in Soho in 2017, who takes on the role of Professor John Halder in the piece.

Good will run for a new season from 6 October at the Harold Pinter Theatre, with dates until 24 December.

Taylor's play was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse in 1981. Set in 1930s Germany, it follows a professor who attempts to rationalise the actions and anti-semitism of the Nazi party. A revival of the play in 1999 starred Charles Dance and a film version – created in 2008 – featured Viggo Mortensen, Jason Isaacs and Jodie Whittaker.

Good has direction by Dominic Cooke, with the cast also including Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Cabaret). The creative team includes designer Vicki Mortimer.

The show was originally meant to begin previews at the Playhouse Theatre on 6 October 2020 and run for ten weeks, but had been forced to move dates given the ongoing pandemic. It was then rescheduled for 2021, and has now been moved for a second time.

Tennant said today: "Dominic is one of the UK's all-time great theatre directors. I am really inspired and delighted to finally... FINALLY... get a chance to work with him, and especially on a wonderful play like C P Taylor's Good – a fantastic bit of writing that is more pertinent and resonant now than it has ever been."