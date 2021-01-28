Good Grief with Sian Clifford and Nikesh Patel to release 250 free tickets for viewers under 21

250 free tickets have been made available for under 21s for the online premiere of Good Grief.

Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Nikesh Patel (Artemis Fowl) star in a new "hybrid" online piece, which will be available to view from February.

A romantic comedy exploring ideas of grief, it is penned by Lorien Haynes and directed by Natalie Abrahami (ANNA).

Discussing the "hybrid" experience, Clifford said today: "It's neither film nor theatre, it's a hybrid that's why it's so thrilling to be part of it, something that is so innovative and has been born entirely of this chaos. It's really thrilling, a bit of a brain maze, structured around the stages of grief. I always said it would take a lot to get me back on stage, but the play blew me away, I absolutely tore through it, it made me weep. And I loved the idea of doing something radical and helping save our industry and to keep people engaged with the arts."

Isobel Waller-Bridge is developing the sound design and score, while Fin Oates is editor, Emma Dalesman is director of photography, Natalie Pryce is production designer, second camera operator is Ben Bailey, BTS camera operator is Elijah Grant, lighting and DIT is Helen Vidler, sound recording is by Rowena Coleman, sound mixing is by Rory de Carteret and Gibran Farrah, grading is by Holly Greig and hair and makeup is by Charlotte Broadbent.

Those under 21 and wanting tickets should email [email protected] with a proof of age.

Otherwise, tickets are £15 as standard, any 20 per cent donations on top of the ticket price being matched by the producers and donated to the NHS and Macmillan Cancer Care.

Standard, paid-for tickets for us oldies are available today via Original Theatre and ATG tickets – get them here now.