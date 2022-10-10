Good starring David Tennant, Elliot Levey and Sharon Small – production images released

Production shots have been released for Good, currently in previews at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre.

The new revival of CP Taylor's play, which follows a music-loving German professor in the late 1930s as he contemplates the philosophical underpinnings of shocking Nazi party policies, is set for press night this Wednesday, 12 October.

The cast is led by David Tennant, Elliot Levey and Sharon Small and completed by Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Jim Creighton, Edie Newman and Lizzie Schenk.

Director Dominic Cooke's production features a creative team that includes set and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs and make-up designer Campbell Young, music arranger and composer Will Stuart, movement director Imogen Knight and casting director Amy Ball.









Good runs until 24 December 2022, with tickets on sale below.