Good starring David Tennant to be broadcast worldwide courtesy of NT Live

The current West End production of Good, starring two-time WhatsOnStage Award winner David Tennant, will be hitting the silver screen next year.

Written by CP Taylor and directed by Dominic Cooke, the play is produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions.

On behalf of Fictionhouse, producer Kate Horton commented: "We are thrilled to be partnering with NT Live to make our production of Good available across the UK and worldwide. CP Taylor's play is a powerful and timely message, and this broadcast will allow audiences to connect with the play, Dominic Cooke's extraordinary production and David Tennant's brilliant lead performance long beyond our run at the Harold Pinter Theatre."

Appearing in the cast alongside Tennant are Sharon Small (The Bay) and Elliot Levey (Cabaret), with Jim Creighton, Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Edie Newman, Lizzie Schenk and George Todică rounding out the company.









Good follows a music-loving German professor in the late 1930s as he contemplates the philosophical underpinnings of shocking Nazi party policies.

The production features a creative team that includes set and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs and make-up designer Campbell Young, music arranger and composer Will Stuart, movement director Imogen Knight and casting director Amy Ball.

Good will be screened in cinemas in the UK and Ireland from Thursday 20 April 2023 and across the globe from Thursday 15 June.

The West End production continues its run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 24 December 2022, with tickets on sale below.