Goldilocks and the Three Bears at The London Palladium opening night with Matt Baker, Sophie Isaacs and more

The London Palladium's lavish pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears opened last night with cast and crew

The cast features Sophie Isaacs as Goldilocks, Paul O'Grady as Baron Von Savage, Matt Baker as Joey the Clown, Julian Clary as The Ringmaster, Paul Zerdin as Silly Billy, Janine Duvitski as Mummy Bear, Lauren Stroud as Baby Bear, Nigel Havers as Daddy Bear and Gary Wilmot as Dame Betty Barnum.

Ensemble members Charlotte Bazeley, James Bennett, Myles Brown, Samara Casteallo, Belle Kizzy Green, Sally Jayne Hind, Stevie Hutchinson, Ediz Ibrahim, Mollie McGugan, Ella Nonini, Alexanda O'Reilly, Justin Thomas, Amy Thornton, Maxwell Trengove, Charlotte Wilmott and Luke Woollaston complete the cast.

A series of speciality acts join the company onstage, including illusionist Phil Hitchcock, The Skating Medini (Asia and Dylan Medini) – a high-speed roller-skating act from one of Italy's oldest circus families, rola-bola circus act Sascha Williams and Stephanie Nock, and Europe's youngest stunt rider Peter Pavlov with the Globe of Speed.

The London Palladium pantomime returns for the fourth year and will once again be produced by the Olivier award-winning team – Michael Harrison directs, with choreography by Karen Bruce, set design by Ian Westbrook, a returning team of costume designers that includes Hugh Durrant, visual special effects by The Twins FX, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Owen and original music by Gary Hind.