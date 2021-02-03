Golden Globes 2021: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Colman and more nominated

The nominees have been announced for the Golden Globes – and we've picked out some of the nominations relevant for theatre folk.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) will go up against James Corden (The Prom) in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy while Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) will vie for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The film version of Florian Zeller's The Father is nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, while Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami) were recognised in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category. Odom Jr's "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami (based on the stage play of the same name). was nominated for Best Original Song.

In the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category, Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on the stage play) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) were nominated, as was Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell was nominated for Best Director – Motion Picture, as was Regina King for One Night in Miami. Fennell also picked up a Best Motion Picture – Drama nomination.

The Crown picked up a plethora of nominations for Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor, Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin, as well as Best Television Series. Colman also picked up a nomination for her supporting performance in The Father.

In Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, the Broadway recording of Hamilton and the film adaptation of The Prom were nominated. The deeply controversial musical film Music, accused of misrepresenting autistic people, was also nominated in the same category.

Florian Zeller (The Father), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and more are also recognised for their screenplays. Normal People, based on the Sally Rooney novel, was nominated in the TV categories, while Daisy Edgar-Jones was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television .