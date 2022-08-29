Go inside rehearsals for new musical Ride

Delve into the rehearsal room for new musical RIDE, which is currently in previews at the Charing Cross Theatre.

A previous try-out of the musical was crowned winner of VAULT Festival's Show of the Week Award and the show was also nominated for Best Musical Theatre Book Writing in the 2022 Writers Guild Awards.

RIDE runs at London's Charing Cross Theatre to 17 September, with a press night set for 31 August. Tickets are on sale below.

Written by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams and set in 1895, the world premiere piece follows Annie Londonderry, who returns to America after becoming the first woman to cycle around the world.

The cast includes Liv Andrusier (Little Women) as Annie Londonderry and Yuki Sutton (Tokyo Rose) as Martha, with Amy Parker (Hello Again) as alternate Annie and cover for Martha.

Check out our rehearsal video here:





Under the direction of Sarah Meadows, the creative team includes designer Amy Jane Cook, movement director/choreographer Natasha Harrison, musical director Sam Young, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, lighting designer Jamie Platt, sound designer Andy Johnson and assistant director Olivia Munk. DEM Productions serve as producer and general manager.