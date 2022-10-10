Go behind the scenes on Iphigenia in Splott at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Meet the team behind the seminal Iphigenia in Splott!

Originally commissioned and produced by Sherman Theatre and later performed at the National Theatre in 2016, it is directed by the Lyric's current artistic director Rachel O'Riordan.

Sophie Melville reprises her role as Effie, for which she won a The Stage Award for Acting Excellence and an Evening Standard Award nomination for Best Actress.

The play, which is inspired by the Greek myth and centres on a young woman in south Cardiff, runs until 22 October. It received a five-star rave review from WhatsOnStage (for the third time) late last month – which you can read all about here.

The designer is Hayley Grindle, lighting designer Rachel Mortimer and sound designer Sam Jones.