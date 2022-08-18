Go behind-the-scenes on the West End production of To Kill A Mockingbird

Go behind-the-scenes for the ongoing West End premiere of Aaron Sorkin's version of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Finch.

The new West End run received a solid four-star review from Sarah Crompton, being described as a "smooth, beautifully modulated production".

Bartlett Sher (The King and I) directs, while the production of Sorkin's adaptation features sets by Miriam Buether, costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, music by Adam Guettel, music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby and hair and wigs by Campbell Young Associates.

Also on the creative team are Serena Hill as casting director, Hazel Holder as voice and dialect coach, Titas Halder as associate director, Rasheka Christie-Carter as assistant director, Tavia Rivée Jefferson as cultural coordinator, and Candida Caldicot as musical director.

The show, now led by Richard Coyl, is currently booking until 19 November 2022.