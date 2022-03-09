Shakespeare's Globe reveals cast of Lucy Bailey's Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's Globe has now confirmed casting for Much Ado About Nothing, launching its 25th anniversary season, as well as its first full summer season since 2019.

Under the direction of Lucy Bailey, this new production of the Bard's battle of the sexes comedy will feature the Globe Ensemble, who will also return for The Tempest from 22 July.

It includes Ralph Davis (as Benedick) and Lucy Phelps (as Beatrice), alongside Peter Bourke (as Conrade and Friar), Rachel Hannah Clarke (as Margaret and Watchman), George Fouracres (as Dogberry), Joanne Howarth (as Antonia and Verges), Olivier Huband (as Don John), Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (as Hero), Ciarán O'Brien (as Boracio and Messenger), Patrick Osborne (as Claudio), Ferdy Roberts (as Don Pedro) and Katy Stephens (as Leonata).

The creative team also features designer Joanna Parker, composer Orlando Gough, assistant director and dramaturg Clemmie Reynolds, choreographer Georgina Lamb, costume supervisor Caroline Hughes, fight director Renny Krupinski, head of voice Tess Dignan and text associciate Christine Schmidle.

You can read full details of the Globe's upcoming season here.

Much Ado About Nothing will run at the venue between 22 April and 23 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.