Globe announces casting for Christmas show The Fir Tree

Casting has been announced for the forthcoming Christmas production at Shakespeare's Globe, a festive re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen's The Fir Tree.

Adapted by writer Hannah Khalil and directed by Globe artistic director Michelle Terry, the production is designed by Sam Wilde, with music by James Maloney.

According to press material, the production "celebrates the natural world and shines a light on the importance of taking care of our planet."

The Fir Tree will use Wilde's signature use of cardboard to bring the forest to life, with the puppets, costumes and set created using waste cardboard.

"As the ‘Card-bard' I am encouraging audiences to reuse their own boxes and fill our forest with recycled Christmas decorations," said Wilde. "This method of designing is not a compromise, but a new way of working for the future."

The ensemble will comprise: Anna Crichlow, Bettrys Jones, Tom Stuart and Richard Katz.

The Fir Tree is suitable for all ages, and audiences are invited to "take part in carol-singing and tree-decorating while enjoying a hot chocolate or mulled wine under the wintry star-lit sky of the Globe Theatre."