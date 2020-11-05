Gina Beck and Neil McDermott to create and star in new musical The Elf Who Was Scared of Christmas

Gina Beck (Matilda) and Neil McDermott (Eugenius!) will create and star in new musical The Elf Who Was Scared of Christmas.

The family-friendly show will play at the Charing Cross Theatre from 8 to 23 December, with performance times ranging from 10.30am to 1.30pm (check the Charing Cross Theatre website for details). Audiences in the venue will be socially distanced with safety measures in place to help keep spectators safe.

The piece follows Cupcake and Figgy, with the later having to try and help the former get over her fear of the festive season.

Produced by Danielle Tarento, The Elf Who Was Scared of Christmas will see Beck and McDermott reunite for the first time in 20 years – after performing with the National Youth Musical Theatre together.

You can watch a trailer from the show here: