Giles Terera hosts new podcast Hamilton and Us

Giles Terera is hosting a new podcast in which he speaks to fellow actors and creatives who have been involved in Hamilton.

Terera, who won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's landmark musical, has just released a book about his experience in the show: Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal.

Produced by his publisher, Nick Hern Books, the podcast is titled Hamilton and Us and will be released on all major platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google.

New episodes will be released each Thursday for the next six weeks, starting today (27 May).

Episode one features Hamilton director Thomas Kail. Future guests include Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton), Chris Jackson (George Washington in the original Broadway cast), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler / Maria Reynolds), with more to be announced.

According to press material: "Listeners will hear all about their audition stories, that first day of rehearsals, funny and memorable moments, and more – but also about what Hamilton meant those who were involved, how it changed them as people, and its potential to create positive, meaningful change in our world."