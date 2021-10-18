Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical – first look at the West End show

Production images have been released for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marely Musical.

Currently running at the Lyric Theatre in London, the piece charts the life and music of Bob Marley as well as those around him.

The full cast is composed of Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley), Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Melissa Brown-Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Natey Jones (Peter Tosh), Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the show has choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, orchestration by Simon Hale, musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley)

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley)

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley)

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley) and the company

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley) and the company

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, Cannon Hay as Little Bob, Julene Robinson as Mama and company

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley

© Craig Sugden

Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, Shanay Holmes as Cindy Breakspeare

© Craig Sugden

Daniel Bailey as Lee Scratch Perry

© Craig Sugden

Daniel Bailey as Lee Scratch Perry and Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley

© Craig Sugden

Declan Spaine Ensemble, Charles Blyth Ensemble, Daniel Bailey Ensemble, Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, Natey Jones as Peter Tosh

© Craig Sugden

Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley

© Craig Sugden

Henry Faber as Chris Blackwell, Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley

© Craig Sugden

Jacade SImpson as Bunny Wailer

© Craig Sugden

Jacade Simpson as Bunny Wailer, Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley, Natey Jones as Peter Tosh

© Craig Sugden

Natey Jones as Peter Tosh

© Craig Sugden