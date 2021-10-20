Cast of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story discuss West End premiere

The cast and director of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story spoke to WhatsOnStage ahead of their official opening night!

Performers Arinzé Kene, Gabrielle Brooks and Shanay Holmes as well as director Clint Dyer discussed what it's like bringing the story of the iconic performer to life in London.

Watch here:

The show has choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, orchestration by Simon Hale, musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.