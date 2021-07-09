Get Up, Stand Up! Bob Marley musical announces full West End cast

The complete cast for Get Up, Stand Up! has been revealed ahead of the show's West End premiere.

Playing from 1 October 2021, the piece charts the life and music of Bob Marley as well as those around him.

The full cast will be composed of Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley), Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Melissa Brown-Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Natey Jones (Peter Tosh), Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Savanna Jeffrey, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the show has choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, orchestration by Simon Hale, musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

Tickets are on sale now, with the show running at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Watch a first look at the cast here: