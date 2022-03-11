Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical extends West End booking period into 2023

The world premiere of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has now extended its West End booking period at the Lyric Theatre into 2023.

The bio-musical, which began its run on 1 October 2021, received four Olivier Award nominations earlier this week, including Best New Musical.

A new Bob Marley, Michael Duke (The Lion King) has taken over from award-nominated performer Arinzé Kene in the show.

Charting the life and times of reggae icon Bob Marley, the current cast includes Duke (as Bob Marley), Gabrielle Brooks (as Rita Marley), Shanay Holmes (as Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (as Judy Mowatt), Melissa Brown-Taylor (as Marcia Griffiths), Jacade Simpson (as Bunny Wailer), Natey Jones (as Peter Tosh) and David Albury (as alternate Bob Marley).

Completing the company are Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Luke Buck, Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Viquichele Cross, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Llewellyn Jamal, Savanna Jeffrey, Kieran McGinn, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Lawrence Rowe, Nate Simpson, Amarra Smith, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait and Teddy Wills.

Directed by Clint Dyer, the show features choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, orchestration by Simon Hale, musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical is now booking through to 29 January 2023, with tickets on sale below.



