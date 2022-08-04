Get Up, Stand Up! announces final West End performance and tour plans

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has set its final West End performance date – a few weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

The bio-musical, which received its world premiere performance at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue on 1 October 2021, the show is directed by Clint Dyer and show features choreography by Shelley Maxwell, musical supervision and arrangements by Phil Bateman, set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Tony Gayle, sound effect design by Ben Grant, video design by Tal Yarden, wigs, hair and make-up by Campbell Young, orchestration by Simon Hale, musical direction by Sean Green and casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

Nominated for a variety of WhatsOnStage Awards, the musical has a number of international productions and a cast album (featuring original Bob Marley Arinzé Kene) in the pipeline, with details to be revealed.

Producer Cedella Marley said: "Hearing my father's music brought to life in this wonderful show has made me so proud. Proud that his legacy has reached so many people, proud that his music has so many fans and continues to inspire new generations and proud of the amazing group of people who have put the show together. It is so exciting that we can now plan for the show to travel around the UK and the world and that many more audiences will get the chance to see it and fall in love all over again with my father's music."

Charting the life and times of reggae icon Bob Marley, the current cast includes Duke (as Bob Marley), Gabrielle Brooks (as Rita Marley), Shanay Holmes (as Cindy Breakspeare), Sophia Mackay (as Judy Mowatt), Melissa Brown-Taylor (as Marcia Griffiths), Jacade Simpson (as Bunny Wailer), Natey Jones (as Peter Tosh) and David Albury (as alternate Bob Marley).

It will play its final performance in London's West End on 8 January 2023, ahead of a new tour (with dates to be announced).

The bio-musical, which received its world premiere performance at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue on 1 October 2021.