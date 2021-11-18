George Devine Award 2021 nominees revealed
The winner will receive a £15,000 prize
The list of nominees for the 2021 George Devine Award has now been unveiled.
Founded in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's first artistic director, the prize recognises new writing and powerful voices of promise.
The shortlist for this year is composed of:
Overflow by Travis Alabanza
Red Ellen by Caroline Bird
Shandyland by Gareth Farr
Brick Sh*t House by Sami Ibrahim
The Darkest Part of the Night by Zodwa Nyoni
Close Your Eyes, and Think of England by Lulu Raczka
Burn Baby Burn by Tom Stuart
Atlantis by Emily White
2021 Award judge and director Justin Audibert said: "In what has been another very challenging year for playwrights, I am delighted to be participating on the panel for this year's Award. We all wish to see British Theatre thriving again and for that to happen it's vital that we continue to champion and support its voices of promise, challenge and imagination."
Joining Audibert on this year's panel are playwrights Luke Barnes, James Graham and Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, director Lisa Blair and actress Kate O'Flynn.
The winner is set to be announced early next month.