George Devine Award 2021 nominees revealed

The list of nominees for the 2021 George Devine Award has now been unveiled.

Founded in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's first artistic director, the prize recognises new writing and powerful voices of promise.

The shortlist for this year is composed of:

Overflow by Travis Alabanza

Red Ellen by Caroline Bird

Shandyland by Gareth Farr

Brick Sh*t House by Sami Ibrahim

The Darkest Part of the Night by Zodwa Nyoni

Close Your Eyes, and Think of England by Lulu Raczka

Burn Baby Burn by Tom Stuart

Atlantis by Emily White



2021 Award judge and director Justin Audibert said: "In what has been another very challenging year for playwrights, I am delighted to be participating on the panel for this year's Award. We all wish to see British Theatre thriving again and for that to happen it's vital that we continue to champion and support its voices of promise, challenge and imagination."

Joining Audibert on this year's panel are playwrights Luke Barnes, James Graham and Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, director Lisa Blair and actress Kate O'Flynn.

The winner is set to be announced early next month.