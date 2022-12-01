Gate Theatre announces first season in Camden

Gate Theatre has revealed details for its first season at Theatro Technis in Camden, following an extensive search for a more accessible home than its previous Notting Hill residence.

Interim artistic director Stef O'Driscoll commented: "Our first season in Camden is full of stories which speak to values close to the hearts of our team and local community, from the UK premiere of Robert O'Hara's outrageous and hard-hitting Bootycandy about growing up Black and gay in 1970s' America; to a co-pro with Pigfoot on HOT IN HERE featuring theatre's first energy-harvesting dancefloor and derived from interviews with climate advocates across the world; and lastly Brassic FM, a collaboration with Zia Ahmed about work which connects deeply to our local multicultural working class community in Somers Town.

"The Gate has always been a place to nurture and challenge the next generation of artists to create ground-breaking theatre. Our first season at our new home at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale is no exception. In true Gate style, no two visits to our shows will be the same. This season celebrates everything the Gate has come to stand for across its 43-year history, connecting global voices to local stories. We can't wait to see you again this spring. Let's come together again to think, imagine and play."

Bootycandy will be directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu and designed by Milla Clarke, running from 13 February to 11 March.

Commissioned and supported by Camden People's Theatre, HOT IN HERE (an energy-generating dance party) will be devised with the company and co-directed by Hetty Hodgson and Bea Udale-Smith. It runs from 5 to 24 June.

Finally, O'Driscoll is set to co-direct and co-create Brassic FM with Ahmed, running from 4 to 23 September.

Chair of the Board Shami Chakrabarti said "My thanks to everyone who nearly broke my inbox with anger at the politicised cut to our theatre. Please now come and break the box office for an exciting new season that will help us keep the Gate open for many great seasons, stories and artists to come."